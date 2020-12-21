UND COVID-19 walk-up testing event scheduled for Tuesday

GRAND FORKS, ND (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota’s walk-up testing event will offer a COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday.

This will take place from 9:00am to 5:00pm at UND’s High Performance Center, located at 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks.

People of all ages are welcome to participate in the testing event, even if they do not have symptoms.

The COVID-19 test is a point in time test.

If a person was tested in the early stages of the infection while incubating the virus or exposed to the virus after they were previously tested, they could then later test positive for COVID-19.

Therefore, those that have previously tested negative are invited to be tested again.

If a person was identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case and does not develop symptoms it is recommended to get tested.

The CDC issued new guidance reducing the days close contacts will need to quarantine following an exposure to a COVID-positive individual.

The updated guidance can be found at www.health.nd.gov/closecontact.

One of the options to reduce the length of quarantine to seven days is for the individual to remain symptom-free and test negative for COVID-19 48 hours prior to release.

Interested individuals can fill out an online survey at testreg.nd.gov for quicker registration.

Upcoming testing events can be found at www.grandforksgov.com/masstesting.

