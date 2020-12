FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In recent months, local and state leaders have mandated safety protocol and closings. These arbitrary and unequally-applied guidelines have resulted in swaths of business closures, large-scale unemployment and the minimizing of your personal liberties. It’s time to take a stand.

