Snowmobile falls through ice on Becker County lake

Crews pulled a snowmobile from Lake Maud near Audubon, MN.
Crews pulled a snowmobile from Lake Maud near Audubon, MN.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEAR AUDUBON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A snowmobile had to be pulled from the bottom of a Becker County Lake after it went in an open spot.

Tri-State Diving says the snowmobiler was heading back toward shore on Lake Maud on Dec. 13 when he saw an open area and tried to stop, but couldn’t.

The snowmobile then went to the bottom of 12 ft. of water.

Tri-State Diving pulled up the snowmobile on Sunday, Dec. 20. According to the Facebook post, the owner of the snowmobile was able to meet the dive team on the lake to show them where it went through.

Keeping the sled lined up.

Posted by Tri-State Diving on Monday, December 21, 2020

