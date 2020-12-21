Fargo man arrested after officer hears gunshots
The officer on scene saw a gathering of individuals in the courtyard of the Arbors, located at 618 23rd Street South, when he heard gunshots. One man on scene was arrested while they search for the other involved.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo Police officer on patrol appears at a gunshots seen at the 600 block of 23rd Street South on Sunday morning.
47-year-old Kelvin Antoine was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, criminal trespass and possession of a MDMA and oxycodone.
The rifle possessed by Antoine was recovered.
No injuries have been reported.
Officers are still looking to identify a second suspect with a handgun involved in the incident.
If you have any information regarding this incident and persons involved, you are encouraged to call (701) 235-4493, or text FPD and your tip to 847411.
You may also submit an anonymous tip online at www.fargopolice.com.
