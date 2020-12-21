Fargo man arrested after officer hears gunshots

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo Police officer on patrol appears at a gunshots seen at the 600 block of 23rd Street South on Sunday morning.

The officer on scene saw a gathering of individuals in the courtyard of the Arbors, located at 618 23rd Street South, when he heard gunshots.

47-year-old Kelvin Antoine was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, criminal trespass and possession of a MDMA and oxycodone.

The rifle possessed by Antoine was recovered.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers are still looking to identify a second suspect with a handgun involved in the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident and persons involved, you are encouraged to call (701) 235-4493, or text FPD and your tip to 847411.

You may also submit an anonymous tip online at www.fargopolice.com.

