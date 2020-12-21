‘No such thing as good ice.’: Officials urge caution over holidays

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Saturday marked the first rescue of the season for Tri-State Diving when a portable snow house and snowmobile went under on Lake Maud near Audubon, Minn.

The culprit? Milk ice.

“Let’s say I have three inches of milk ice. That’s only equivalent to inch, inch and a half of clear ice. So you can have a lot of ice, but if it’s all terrible ice, it’s nothing,” Tri-State Diving owner Gary ‘Seal’ Thompson said.

Thompson says for those wanting to hit the lake during the holiday week, clear ice is best. He urges anglers and snowmobilers to check the ice about every 30 to 40 feet to make sure it’s safe to go on.

“You can walk from me to you and it could be two inches or it could be 10 inches depending on how it freezes,” he said.

The Minnesota DNR suggests small vehicles shouldn’t be on the ice unless there’s at least eight inches of ice, with large trucks and trailers needing at least a foot.

“And I always tell people, ‘Drive slow!’ The faster you drive, the worse chances you got. You’d figure the faster you go, you’re safe! No, just the other way around,” Thompson said.

To create better ice conditions, Thompson says areas would have to see multiple days of temperatures at or below zero with little to no snow.

He says while he’ll never discourage anyone from enjoying the outdoors, he ‘just hope everyone’s being careful.’

“There’s no such thing as good ice. You’re taking a gamble every time you go out there. Everybody says, ‘Oh, we got good ice here. The ice is safe.’ Ice is never safe,” he said.

Minnesota law states vehicles and equipment must be recovered within 30 days of going through the ice, but Thompson says the time frame can be extended for various circumstances.

Thompson says to have his crew come out to your submerged vehicle he needs two things: a report made with the local sheriff’s office and your insurance information.

You can find Tri-State Diving on Facebook or give them a call at 218-847-4868.

