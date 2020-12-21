Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Christmas is days away, and there’s a need for volunteers to deliver meals in the F-M metro. Many agencies had to stop delivering daily meals because of the pandemic, and now this year, many churches won’t be giving out a Christmas day meal.

Many have been hit hard with the COVID-19 pandemic, including Sheena Nelson and her Meals on Wheels team at Valley Senior Services in north Fargo.

Each volunteer would normally drop off a hot meal Monday through Friday. But this past week, the Broadway location lost eight volunteers, putting a strain on the being able to deliver food.

“All of our people are homebound, and 60 and old and have difficulty preparing nutritious meals for themselves,” said Sheena Nelson, Resource Specialist and Volunteer Coordinator Valley Senior Services. “If they didn’t get this service, a lot of them might be eating frozen dinners, pizz; theyy might not be eating at all. A lot of times, our clients are socially isolated, so the meal on wheels volunteer might be the only person that they see throughout the day.

Nelson said the number of referrals has gone up dramatically, creating more routes that need help.

“Definitely something that a lot of people rely on,” said Nelson. “Our program would be able to continue without the support of our volunteers.”

Access to holiday meals is limited this year. Places like First United Methodist Church made the move because of COVID restrictions.

The Salvation Army told us their phones have been ringing like crazy for meals on Christmas Eve from 11-12:30 p.m., and the New Life Center has Christmas day food pick up from 12-12:30.

Nelson said Meals on Wheels will be delivering on Christmas Eve, serving extra meals for those who may need some on Christmas day.

“We’ve had great community support with people wanting to help out during the pandemic, which we have been greatly appreciative of, but it’s always changing,” said Nelson.

Each route consists of about 8-10 stops and will take around 30-45 minutes.

If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.

