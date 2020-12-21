Fargo Police respond to gunshots heard in Trollwood Park on Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department responds to a report of gunshots heard in Trollwood Park, located at 3664 Elm Street North, around 10:31pm on Sunday.

As Fargo Police officers arrived on scene, a vehicle matched the description provided to another officer.

The vehicle immediately took off at a high rate of speed without the officer activating their emergency lights.

The vehicle drove recklessly through the Loaf N’ Jug parking lot and continued through Clay County, MN.

The vehicle is believed to be stolen on December 7th when the owner had started the vehicle in the parking lot of Baker Gardens, located at 2733 University Drive South.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified and not located.

The vehicle is a tan/gold passenger car with temporary dealer tags.

No injuries have been reported.

The Fargo Police Department would like to remind members of our community to never leave their vehicles running with the doors unlocked.

Doing so creates an opportunity for thieves, who then may use that vehicle to commit other crimes in our community.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please call (701) 235.4493 or text FPD and your tip to 847411.

You may also submit a tip online at fargopolice.com.

