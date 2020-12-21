Advertisement

Crews respond to and extinguish Two-alarm fire in North Fargo

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire Crews responded to a blaze just North of Fargo on Monday Afternoon.

The call came in a little after one for a 2-alarm fire on 40th avenue North.

A passerby saw smoke coming from the building and alerted authorities.

The Fire Marshall on scene told us that some Trailers were damaged in the fire but a full damage estimate is unknown at this time.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Cass County Highway 20 was briefly closed due to smoke blowing across the road.

