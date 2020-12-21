Caravan of Christmas Carolers visit Fargo Senior Living Home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The COVID-19 Pandemic has changed every facet of our daily lives, and it’s no different throughout the holiday season. The CDC is urging people to keep gatherings small and try to avoid travel to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This has caused many to adapt their holiday traditions. Here in Fargo a group drove up to sing Christmas carols at a nearby senior living home.

“Let’s go spread love. Especially right now, it’s just essential.” said event organizer Pastor Dan Dornfeld, “So that was one of the things. Let’s surprise others with a gift. Our neighbors here at Edgewood.”

Members of the Caroling Caravan lined up at Living Waters Lutheran Church and drove to Edgewood Senior Living. They then stepped out of their cars and sang three songs as residents watched, some even singing along to the music.

“To see kids dancing as they’re singing. Man that helped me, much less those who are isolated in Edgewood.” said Dornfeld.

With just five days before Christmas, Pastor Dan says that the group was thrilled to help spread some holiday cheer, especially to a group of people who may not get to see their families and have their normal holiday traditions.

“It just reminds me that, all of us are so impacted by this.” Dornfeld said, “So what can we do together to help each other. I hope this is a small way to not only help them, but maybe someone watching today too.”

