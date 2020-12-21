Advertisement

Bison women stun Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse

Michelle Gaislerova, North Dakota State Women's Basketball
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (NDSU Athletics) - After a slow start, the North Dakota State women’s basketball team rallied for a 72-69 win over Kansas on Monday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse. The victory was the first over a school from the Big 12 and the first win over a Power Five school since defeating Minnesota on Dec. 22, 2006.

The Bison close non-conference play at 5-1 overall, while Kansas dropped to 4-2 on the year. NDSU will open Summit League play at Western Illinois on Jan. 2. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Western Hall in Macomb, Ill. 

Heaven Hamling led the Bison with 14 points, while Marie Olson and Emily Dietz each had 11 points. Olson had a season-high eight rebounds, while Dietz and Kadie Deaton each had six boards. Hamling added five assists and two steals, while Dietz tied a career-high with three steals. Olson and Dietz each had a pair of blocks. Tina Stephens led the Jayhawks with 16 points.

The Bison were 24-of-62 (38.7%) from the floor and 7-of-20 (35%) from 3-point range. Kansas was 23-of-61 (37.7%) from the field and 2-of-17 (11.8%) from downtown. The Bison were 17-of-26 (65.4%) at the free throw line, while Kansas was 21-of-28 at the charity stripe.

After a basket by Hamling to open the scoring, Kansas rattled off 13-straight points before taking an 18-5 lead after the first quarter. NDSU bounced back and opened the second quarter on a 19-8 run, cutting the lead to 30-29 at the half as Olson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. NDSU took its largest lead at 45-39 with 4:36 to play in the third quarter. A 10-5 run by Kansas to close the third quarter gave the Jayhawks a 54-52 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Bison used a 10-4 run to take a 68-63 lead with 1:12 to go and sealed the victory at the free throw line in the final minute.

