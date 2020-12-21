Advertisement

78 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 78 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,233 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 16 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.84 percent.

There are now 2,655 active cases in North Dakota, with 158 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in rollover accident
One person injured in accident involving off-road vehicle
Hearing date set for Boardwalk Bar & Grill, three other establishments notified of 60-day suspension liquor licenses
Jamestown arson investigation
Police searching for a dangerous person involved in an ongoing arson investigation
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 503 new cases of COVID-19, along with three...
NDDoH: 257 new COVID-19 cases, 4.91% Daily Positivity Rate

Latest News

News Release
Officer on patrol appears at gunshots seen in Fargo
1,998 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths in Minnesota
News Release
Fargo Police respond to gunshots heard in Trollwood Park on Sunday
People of all ages are welcome to participate in the testing event, even if they do not have...
UND COVID-19 walk-up testing event scheduled for Tuesday