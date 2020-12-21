78 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 78 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,233 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 16 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.84 percent.

There are now 2,655 active cases in North Dakota, with 158 patients hospitalized.

