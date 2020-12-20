Advertisement

Police searching for a dangerous person involved in an ongoing arson investigation

Jamestown arson investigation
Jamestown arson investigation(Jamestown Police)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department is asking for your help in finding what officials say is a dangerous individual for an ongoing arson investigation that occurred north of Nickeus Park.

The suspect is believed to have broken into a home before fleeing from Law Enforcement and is actively evading the police at this time.

Officials say the suspect is reportedly in black clothing, bleeding, and exhibiting signs of mental health issues.

Police are asking the public to report anything suspicious with their garages or sheds. Do not approach the suspect and call law enforcement.

