One person injured in accident involving off-road vehicle

(WJHG)
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person had non-life-threatening injuries after a collision between his Polaris Ranger ATV and a Ford F150.

Paul Bernardy was driving the Polaris west on 17th Avenue NE.

45-year-old Shannon McDermott was driving south on North Dakota Highway 18.

Stop signs are posted for both westbound and eastbound traffic on 17th Avenue NE at the intersection of Highway 18.

Bernardy entered the intersection attempting to cross Highway 18.

The front of the Polaris hit the lefthand side of the truck.

The Polaris tipped onto its side.

Bernardy was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet.

McDermott was not hurt.

