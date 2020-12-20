Advertisement

One person dead in rollover accident

Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a rollover accident on Interstate 94.

It happened near mile marker 231 in Stutsman County.

The man was driving a Chevy Silverado and hauling a trailer which began fishtailing.

The driver overcorrected to the right and entered the north ditch of I-94 while traveling West.

The truck entered the north ditch traveling sideways causing it to trip and overturn.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, and was ejected from the truck.

He was taken by Medina Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

