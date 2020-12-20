Advertisement

NDDoH: 257 new COVID-19 cases, 4.91% Daily Positivity Rate

Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 257 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The active cases have declined to 2,795 down 90 cases.

The daily positivity rate is 4.91%.

No one has died, keeping the death toll at 1,231 in North Dakota.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,558 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,267,595 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

257 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

206 – PCR Tests | 51 antigen tests90,039 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,795 - Total Active Cases

-90 Individuals from Yesterday

341 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (351 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

86,013 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

156 – Currently Hospitalized

+2 - Individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (1,231 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 2

· Benson County – 9

· Bottineau County – 2

· Bowman County - 5

· Burleigh County - 21

· Cass County – 92

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 2

· Eddy County - 1

· Foster County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 21

· Griggs County - 2

· McHenry County – 3

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County - 1

· McLean County – 1

· Mercer County - 2

· Morton County – 10

· Nelson County - 2

· Pembina County – 1

· Ramsey County – 9

· Ransom County – 1

· Richland County - 9

· Rolette County – 9

· Sargent County – 1

· Sioux County – 3

· Slope County - 1

· Stark County – 5

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County – 5

· Towner County - 2

· Traill County – 5

· Walsh County - 2

· Ward County – 16

· Williams County – 6

