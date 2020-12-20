NDDoH: 257 new COVID-19 cases, 4.91% Daily Positivity Rate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 257 new COVID-19 cases in the state.
The active cases have declined to 2,795 down 90 cases.
The daily positivity rate is 4.91%.
No one has died, keeping the death toll at 1,231 in North Dakota.
BY THE NUMBERS
4,558 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,267,595 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
257 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
206 – PCR Tests | 51 antigen tests90,039 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
4.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**
2,795 - Total Active Cases
-90 Individuals from Yesterday
341 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (351 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
86,013 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
156 – Currently Hospitalized
+2 - Individuals from yesterday
0 – New Deaths*** (1,231 total deaths since the pandemic began)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Barnes County – 2
· Benson County – 9
· Bottineau County – 2
· Bowman County - 5
· Burleigh County - 21
· Cass County – 92
· Cavalier County - 1
· Dickey County – 2
· Eddy County - 1
· Foster County – 2
· Grand Forks County – 21
· Griggs County - 2
· McHenry County – 3
· McIntosh County - 1
· McKenzie County - 1
· McLean County – 1
· Mercer County - 2
· Morton County – 10
· Nelson County - 2
· Pembina County – 1
· Ramsey County – 9
· Ransom County – 1
· Richland County - 9
· Rolette County – 9
· Sargent County – 1
· Sioux County – 3
· Slope County - 1
· Stark County – 5
· Steele County - 2
· Stutsman County – 5
· Towner County - 2
· Traill County – 5
· Walsh County - 2
· Ward County – 16
· Williams County – 6
