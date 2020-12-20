Mixed Showers Tonight, Then Turning Windy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Continued mixed showers in the evening. Temperatures rising a few degrees into the early overnight period. Remaining cloudy and becoming windy with gusts near 30 mph overnight.

MONDAY: On Monday, we will see our high temperature early in the morning, with falling temperatures into the mid 20s for the afternoon hours. Breezy conditions under partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will be breezy as well with gusts into the 30s. Temperatures rise into the 30s Tuesday afternoon before snow moves in later. Accumulating snow possible. There is still uncertainty and placement of this potential winter storm, but the northern Valley could see the greatest impacts. Snow continues into Wednesday morning. After the snow moves out, more wind and arctic air moves in. On Wednesday, high temperatures will likely be in the single digits/low teens in the morning, with falling temperatures through the day to teens below zero overnight. Winds on Wednesday could gust over 40mph leading to difficult travel conditions. For these reasons (Cold temps, blowing snow) Wednesday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

CHRISTMAS EVE -CHRISTMAS DAY: Thursday will be mostly sunny, but cold. Highs only in the single digits. A warm front then moves in by Christmas day (Friday), bringing high temps in the 20s under a mainly sunny sky.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Clouds increase for the weekend, but temperatures will be in the 20s for most on Saturday, with teens and 20s expected on Sunday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Morning clouds with some afternoon clearing. Breezy with temps falling through the day. High: 31 (morning).

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of PM snow showers. Breezy. Low: 20. High: 38.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and cold. Chance of measurable snow and dangerous wind chills. Temperatures falling through the day to near 0. Low: 10. High: 10 (morning).

THURSDAY - CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny. Cold. Low: -10. High: 7.

FRIDAY - CHRISTMAS DAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 0. High: 25.

SATURDAY: Warmer. Partly cloudy. Low: 12. High: 27.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 10. High: 22.