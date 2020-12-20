Hearing date set for Boardwalk Bar & Grill, three other establishments notified of 60-day suspension liquor licenses

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division (DPS-AGED) has scheduled virtual hearings before an administrative law judge for three establishments in Minnesota after violating the executive order set by Governor Tim Walz saying all dine-in services are not allowed.

Boardwalk Bar & Grill LLC, East Grand Forks - Virtual hearing Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Alibi Drinkery, Lakeville – Virtual hearing Dec. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

Mission Tavern, Merrifield - Virtual hearing Dec. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Neighbors on the Rum, Princeton – DPS-AGED will request a hearing in this case.

DPS-AGED also notified three more establishments that they face a 60-day suspension of their liquor licenses for ongoing violations of Executive Order 20-99 (EO-99) by selling alcohol for on-premises consumption.

Cornerstone, Monticello – DPS-AGED was notified that on Dec. 16, Minnesota Attorney General’s Office (AGO) investigators observed the Cornerstone open for business. The AGO then sent a letter informing the establishment of the consequences of continuing to violate EO-99. DPS-AGED received information that Cornerstone again opened for business on Dec. 17. In response, on Dec. 18, a DPS-AGED agent observed an alcohol sale, and a number of patrons inside and a line of people waiting to be seated.

The Interchange, Albert Lea – DPS-AGED was notified that The Interchange failed to comply with a Cease and Desist Order issued by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Dec. 16. On Dec. 18, DPS-AGED agents observed the establishment open for on-premises consumption of food and alcohol, again violating EO-99.

The Pour House, Clarks Grove – On Dec. 18, DPS-AGED agents observed The Pour House open for business with a red neon “BEER” sign glowing. Agents observed patrons inside consuming beverages in glass bottles consistent with beer in violation of EO-99. The Albert Lea Director of Public Safety also received notice the same day that the establishment was at “full capacity.”

DPS-AGED intends to suspend the liquor license of each establishment for 60 days, pending a hearing before an administrative law judge. An establishment will be notified of the intent to revoke its license for five years if there are further violations.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced yesterday that Dakota County District Court granted a temporary restraining order against Alibi Drinkery. The Attorney General’s office has also filed lawsuits against:

Cornerstone Café in Monticello for operating inside on-premises dining in violation of Executive Order 20-99.

Cork in Anoka for operating inside on-premises dining in violation of Executive Order 20-99.

Neighbors on the Rum in Princeton for operating inside on-premises dining in violation of Executive Order 20-99. Neighbors on the Rum agreed to comply with the Executive Order after the lawsuit was filed.

Boardwalk Bar and Grill in East Grand Forks for operating on-premises dining in violation of Executive Order 20-99. The office won a temporary restraining order the same day.

Under Governor Walz’s Executive Order 20-99 Implementing a Four Week Dial Back on Certain Activities to Slow the Spread of COVID-19 (EO-99), all restaurants and bars are prohibited from selling alcohol for on-premises consumption through Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m. That prohibition was extended to Jan. 10, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. by Executive Order 20-103. The Governor’s executive orders have the force and effect of law during the peacetime emergency.

“We’re asking the small percentage of bars and restaurants that have opened for inside dining and drinking to stop and comply with the executive order,” said Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington. “Thousands of our neighbors have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. That should be enough of a reminder that the health of our communities has to come first. Bars and restaurants that don’t abide by the law will face the consequences of their actions.”

Advisory to the liquor industry

DPS-AGED sent a letter to the liquor industry on Dec. 13 with further information related to Executive Order 20-99, reminding licensees that:

prohibited from selling alcohol for on-premises consumption from Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. through Dec. 18, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. That prohibition was extended to Jan. 10, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. by All restaurants and bars arefrom selling alcohol for on-premises consumption from Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. through Dec. 18, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. That prohibition was extended to Jan. 10, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. by Executive Order 20-103

Establishments with on-sale liquor licenses are allowed to sell beer and wine with takeout orders pursuant to legislation signed by Governor Walz in April of this year.

Any liquor licensee found to be in violation of EO-99 may be issued a misdemeanor citation for the violation.

A second violation means the establishment will face a 60-day liquor license suspension, pending a hearing before an administrative law judge.

A third or subsequent violation will result in a five-year revocation of the liquor license and the subsequent revocation of the establishment’s retail identification card (buyer’s card). Minn. Stat. § 340A.415.

