Fargo residents urged to Shop Small in last shopping weekend before Christmas

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shopping small may be more important this year than ever before. Small businesses have been struggling during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and a group in Downtown Fargo has spent the past four weeks creating buzz for locally owned businesses.

“Shopping small is a movement.” said Lora Larson of the Downtown Community Partnership, “It’s a way to help your friends and neighbors who have small businesses in Fargo. So we wanted to try something different this year. For four weeks we were just trying to remind people that there is still time to shop small and they need your support.”

Many businesses in Downtown Fargo rely on the heavy tourist season in spring and summer for extra revenue. However, that wasn’t possible this year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, meaning that they have to pick up the extra slack during this holiday season.

“This is their best revenue part of the year. And then with the COVID shutdown, the rise in cases, it just made it even harder for businesses to stay afloat.” said Larson.

Many businesses are put on sales and other deals to try and bring in more customers during this last shopping weekend before Christmas. But, shopping small isn’t just for Saturdays, and supporting your local businesses can make a huge difference this year whether you’re visiting the store in person or even online.

“We have been seeing a decent amount of people coming out to shop.” Larson said, “But we’re still not to where we have been in other years. I think there is still a confidence issue. Although some businesses have been picking up a bit more online traffic.”

A full list of businesses in Fargo can be found on the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo Chamber Website here: https://www.fmwfchamber.com/list

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.