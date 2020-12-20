Advertisement

CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new allergy guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines.

The recommendations were published on the CDC’s website Saturday.

The CDC suggests that people who have ever had a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine should not get that specific vaccine.

The agency said people with a history of anaphylaxis to other vaccines or injectable medications should consult their doctor about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis include shortness of breath, a closing of the throat, nausea and dizziness.

Because of possible reactions, the CDC recommends that providers monitor all people for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-Custody death investigation at the Cass County Jail
Jamestown arson investigation
Police searching for a dangerous person involved in an ongoing arson investigation
Hearing date set for Boardwalk Bar & Grill, three other establishments notified of 60-day suspension liquor licenses
Rapid antigen screening event offered in Fargo
Early morning fire Saturday at Grand Forks Quality Inn

Latest News

Part of the United Kingdom will go back into lockdown during Christmas, after a newly...
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US is shipped out
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill