Stone Town Grill raises $4,000 for Great Plains Food Bank

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Just weeks into their grand opening, a business in the Valley is already giving back.

The Stone Town Grill in West Fargo will be dropping off a check over $4,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank on Tuesday.

Before opening, Stone Town had several soft training events. Instead of having customers donate to the restaurant, they collected donations for the local nonprofit.

“We know this is a great time of year to help people in need with the holidays and everything,” Co-Owner Jessica Larghe says. “The Great Plains Food Bank is someone we thought could benefit from getting some extra funds.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.