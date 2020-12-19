Nursing graduates ready for frontlines

(Valley News Live) -

2020 served up many challenges, making Friday’s college commencement ceremonies much more special. Local nursing students said they’re eager to join other healthcare workers who have been risking their lives and spending time away from families to keep us all safe during the pandemic.

This week is what nursing students said is about celebrating 2020′s challenges and how far everyone has come.

“I’m so excited to be by the bedside and have patients,” Albertine Cooper, University of North Dakota Graduate.

Cooper was the nursing student association president.

“When the pandemic started, we were on our third semester, and we had another semester to go, and I remember just the stress of how is this going to turn out, are we going to graduate in December,” said Cooper.

She’s now eager to serve in the ICU at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

“We’ve done a lot to get here, and we’re not going to stop until this has ended,” said Rebecca Brinkley, NDSU Nursing Graduate.

After a year of closely watching the pandemic, NDSU Nursing Graduate Rebecca Brinkley is excited to get pinned and be on the frontlines at Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

“It didn’t scare me away,” said April Lee. “It helped me actually push through it,” Minnesota State Community and Technical College Graduate. “I want to be there to help people.”

April Lee from Ulen, Minnesota is a volunteer firefighter, Sanford Patient Care Technician, and as of Friday, a 4.0 nursing grad from Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

“For anybody that was in the nursing program during this and they made it through it, I feel like you can get through anything,” said Lee.

Cooper said the biggest takeaway is to remember to pursue what’s valuable and important to you.

“Move forward in courage,” said Lee. “I think courage is going to be a need for those challenges. Move forward in grace. Grace not only for others but for yourself.”

NDSU had their drive-by pinning ceremony for nursing graduates today. Students who had to move home due to the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a virtual message from faculty and getting their pins and treats through the mail.

