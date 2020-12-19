Mixed Showers Possible Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

SUNDAY: Sunday warms into the 30s and near 40 in the warm spots. There is a chance of some mixed showers on Sunday, especially towards evening.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and more mild air stick around for the start of Christmas week. Overnight lows only drop into the 20s, with highs in the 30s to near 40 on Monday and in the 30s for most on Tuesday. Some snowfall is possible in the PM hours Tuesday into Wednesday, and some of that could be measurable, depending on the track of the system. Cold air rushes in for Wednesday behind this system, with lows in the single digits and teens with highs only in the teens. A First Alert Weather Day has been raised for Wednesday for measurable snow, strong winds, and dangerous cold.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Much colder air sets up for Thursday behind Wednesday’s system. Temperatures look to fall into the negative teens Thursday morning with highs only in the positive single digits and low teens. Some colder air will be possible up north, with wind chills 20 to 30 below zero. Things look a bit warmer for Friday, with most of us above zero all day into the teens and 20s under partly cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. Chance of mixed showers. Low: 20. High: 35.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 29. High: 37.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of PM snow showers. Breezy. Low: 20. High: 35.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and cold. Chance of measurable snow and dangerous wind chills. Temperatures falling through the day. Low: 4. High: 15.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. Low: -10. High: 10.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 0. High: 20.

SATURDAY: Warmer. Partly cloudy. Low: 12. High: 27.