Man involved in December 11 shooting taken into custody

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police arrested a man Friday night, who was connected to a shooting in Alexandria Friday, December 11.

34-year-old Jacob Nelson was taken into custody at a resident in Pope County without incident.

Assisting with the arrest was the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, West Central SWAT, and Douglas County SWAT.

