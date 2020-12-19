Man cited after crashing into light pole in Crookston

CROOKSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing two citations after crashing his car Friday night and then running away on foot.

Around 10:43 p.m. the Crookston Police Department and Crookston Ambulance responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of University Ave and West 6th Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro driven by 31-year-old Lee Wilson Edwards of Michigan, was southbound on University when it failed to negotiate the curve.

The vehicle hit a light pole, several trees and rolled.

Edwards had fled the scene on foot but was located a short time later in the downtown area.

Edwards was cleared medically, a preliminary breath test indicated his blood-alcohol level was below the legal limit to drive, he was released.

A citation related to careless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage crash will be issued.

Edwards was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which appeared to be totaled and was towed from the scene.

Officials say it’s unknown at this time if he was wearing a seatbelt.

