In-Custody death investigation at the Cass County Jail

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 41-year-old Cass County inmate is dead after having a medical emergency in the jailhouse Friday night.

Just after 5 p.m. during meal service, deputies noticed the inmate having a medical emergency. They began life-saving measures, to no prevail, along with emergency crews.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Cass County Coroner’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the in-custody death.

The victim’s name will be released Saturday afternoon. Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this story.

