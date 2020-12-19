Advertisement

In-Custody death investigation at the Cass County Jail

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 41-year-old Cass County inmate is dead after having a medical emergency in the jailhouse Friday night.

Just after 5 p.m. during meal service, deputies noticed the inmate having a medical emergency. They began life-saving measures, to no prevail, along with emergency crews.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Cass County Coroner’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the in-custody death.

The victim’s name will be released Saturday afternoon. Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this story.

