Advertisement

Fargo National Cemetery: Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America: Fargo
Wreaths Across America: Fargo(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Landyn Schauer says he makes the trip out to the Fargo National Cemetery weekly to visit his mom’s grave.

“Both sadness and happiness,” he says.

Saturday morning, he joined volunteers and military families honoring fallen soldiers on National Wreaths Across America Day.

Landyn’s mom passed away in February of this year. This will be his first Christmas without her.

“Of course, she won’t be forgotten,” he says.

Landyn was one of several family members who came to lay a wreath on a loved one’s grave.

“The Worcester Wreath Company, back in 1992 actually started to have a surplus of wreaths,” Lt. Col. Troy Krabbenhoft says. “They brought them to the veteran’s cemetery in arlington. What they did is they started placing wreaths in places that weren’t getting as many visitors.”

Wreaths Across America making its way to Fargo. It’s the first year the cemetery is putting a wreath on every grave--280 wreaths, for 280 fallen heroes.

“They are remembered by saying their name out loud,” Sandra Sidler with the Daughters of the American Revolution says. “When they place the wreath, they step back and say their name.”

Saturday’s ceremony was limited to 50 people because of the pandemic. Those with the National Cemetery encourage families to see the wreaths throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ATV on frozen lake.
ATV falls through ice on Otter Tail County lake
Rapid antigen screening event offered in Fargo
Lidgerwood school bus
School bus driver involved in crash found not guilty
COVID vaccine
North Dakota to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses starting next week
Kids on bikes
Police trying to stop kids on bikes harassing drivers

Latest News

Frost Fire
8-year-old’s lemonade stand raises $10,000 for Frost Fire Ski Resort
Stone Town Grill, West Fargo
Stone Town Grill raises $4,000 for Great Plains Food Bank
2,772 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota
ND COVID-19
NDDoH: 241 new COVID-19 cases, 3.88% Daily Positivity Rate