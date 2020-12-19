Fargo National Cemetery: Wreaths Across America

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Landyn Schauer says he makes the trip out to the Fargo National Cemetery weekly to visit his mom’s grave.

“Both sadness and happiness,” he says.

Saturday morning, he joined volunteers and military families honoring fallen soldiers on National Wreaths Across America Day.

Landyn’s mom passed away in February of this year. This will be his first Christmas without her.

“Of course, she won’t be forgotten,” he says.

Landyn was one of several family members who came to lay a wreath on a loved one’s grave.

“The Worcester Wreath Company, back in 1992 actually started to have a surplus of wreaths,” Lt. Col. Troy Krabbenhoft says. “They brought them to the veteran’s cemetery in arlington. What they did is they started placing wreaths in places that weren’t getting as many visitors.”

Wreaths Across America making its way to Fargo. It’s the first year the cemetery is putting a wreath on every grave--280 wreaths, for 280 fallen heroes.

“They are remembered by saying their name out loud,” Sandra Sidler with the Daughters of the American Revolution says. “When they place the wreath, they step back and say their name.”

Saturday’s ceremony was limited to 50 people because of the pandemic. Those with the National Cemetery encourage families to see the wreaths throughout the week.

