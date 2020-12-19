Early morning fire Saturday at Grand Forks Quality Inn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An early morning fire Saturday put guests at the Quality Inn outside for about an hour in Grand Forks.

Around 5 a.m., crews responded to the Quality Inn at 3251 30th Ave. S. for a report of a fire in an air conditioning unit on the second floor.

Employees used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. When crews arrived, it was only smoke. Those staying at the hotel were back inside by 6 a.m. No one was hurt, but damages are estimated around $5,000.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been electric in nature.

