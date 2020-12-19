Advertisement

Early morning fire Saturday at Grand Forks Quality Inn

(Story Blocks)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An early morning fire Saturday put guests at the Quality Inn outside for about an hour in Grand Forks.

Around 5 a.m., crews responded to the Quality Inn at 3251 30th Ave. S. for a report of a fire in an air conditioning unit on the second floor.

Employees used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. When crews arrived, it was only smoke. Those staying at the hotel were back inside by 6 a.m. No one was hurt, but damages are estimated around $5,000.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been electric in nature.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ATV on frozen lake.
ATV falls through ice on Otter Tail County lake
Lidgerwood school bus
School bus driver involved in crash found not guilty
Kids on bikes
Police trying to stop kids on bikes harassing drivers
Rapid antigen screening event offered in Fargo
COVID vaccine
North Dakota to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses starting next week

Latest News

In-Custody death investigation at the Cass County Jail
News - Pandemic brings in extra influx of holiday shipments
News - Pandemic brings in extra influx of holiday shipments
News - 10:00PM News Dec 18 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News Dec 18 - Part 3
Weather - 10:00PM Dec 18 Weather
Weather - 10:00PM Dec 18 Weather