8-year-old’s lemonade stand raises $10,000 for Frost Fire Ski Resort

WALHALLA, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Saturday marks opening day at the Frost Fire Ski Resort in the Pembina Gorge.

It’s all thanks to an eight-year-old and his lemonade stand. The resort was on the verge of closing when Max Mostad and the community rallied together in a big way--raising $10,000 to keep it open.

“Everyone helped with my lemonade stand,” Mostad says. “It’s really fun and you should all try it. You can have lunch, supper and ski.”

The resort will be open for the season each weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.