Two city commissioners write Governor, urging changes to mandates on bars and restaurants

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two Fargo City commissioners are urging Governor Doug Burgum to ease restrictions on local bars and restaurants. The letter was drafted by Tony Gehrig and also signed by Dave Piepkorn and asked Governor Burgum to reconsider some restrictions placed on these Businesses.

Gehrig says that this is in light of the easing COVID numbers in our region, saying that “With the reduction in COVID numbers, now is a good time, during the holiday season, to try and give aid to them and allow them to do business... Which is the best kind of aid the Government can do.”

In this request, the commissioners asked for occupancy of these businesses to increase from 50 to 75% capacity. They also ask that in-person dining services be allowed to stay open until Midnight, rather than the currently-mandated 10pm closing time.

“If we simply allow a couple extra hours of time open and a little bit more people in the door it’s not going to affect the health situation dramatically, it may not even affect it at all.” said Gehrig. “But it will help these bars and restaurants and help this employees, who are the economy.. People are the economy.”

Gehrig says that these changes would be crucial to help struggling businesses and the employees in Fargo, the decision now lies with the Governor. Gehrig says that from what he was told, the letter was well-received.

“I’m optimistic. I spoke to the mayor after their meeting and they told me that it was a well-received letter.” said Gehrig, “Other mayors had said similar things. ‘Hey this is happening and we are seeing a loss of jobs and a lot of people affected. So we’d like to see this being loosened up now that we have better numbers.”

Gehrig says that he isn’t sure when to expect word from the Governor, he is hoping to see an announcement soon, possibly even this week.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.