Slick roads prompt several MN crash investigations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Highway Patrol troopers have been busy as slick roads continue to cause problems for drivers.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says from 6 a.m. to noon, troopers have responded to and investigated 11 crashes, three jackknifed semis and four other vehicles that slid off the road and required tow assistance. Grabow says of the 11 crashes, two were rollovers.

Grabow says several of today’s reports have come from around the Barnesville area.

Barnesville Police remind motorists that with the winter season upon us, to slow down and allow yourself extra time for travel.

