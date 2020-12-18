Advertisement

School bus driver involved in crash found not guilty

Lidgerwood school bus
Lidgerwood school bus(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) - A Southeast District judge has found a school bus driver not guilty of charges resulting from a crash with a train that sent five children to the hospital.

Seventy-year-old Michael Skroch was charged with aggravated reckless driving following an investigation by the North Dakota State Patrol.

A bus driven by Skroch was hit by the train at a crossing in Lidgerwood in December 2019 causing it to flip on its side.

Skroch said he didn’t see the approaching train.

The crash injured five of the 18 children on the bus, including one child who suffered a broken back.

