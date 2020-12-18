Rapid antigen screening event offered in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A rapid antigen screening event will take place in Fargo on Saturday.

It’ll be at 210 N. Broadway in the Loretta building from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This testing method uses a nasal swab to collect a sample from the lower part of the nostril. You’ll be able to get your test results within 15 minutes.

It’s free but it’s for asymptomatic visitors only. Interested individuals can fill out an online survey at testreg.nd.gov for faster registration. For more information about rapid antigen tests and North Dakota’s screening strategies, visit https://www.health.nd.gov/rapid-antigen-screening.

In addition to the two screening events, several local public health units across North Dakota continue to host free testing for community members. A list of testing events can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. During these events, a PCR test is typically used. When using this type of test, it may take 24-72 hours to receive a positive test result and up to 72 hours to receive a negative test result.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.