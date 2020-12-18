Advertisement

Rapid antigen screening event offered in Fargo

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A rapid antigen screening event will take place in Fargo on Saturday.

It’ll be at 210 N. Broadway in the Loretta building from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This testing method uses a nasal swab to collect a sample from the lower part of the nostril. You’ll be able to get your test results within 15 minutes.

It’s free but it’s for asymptomatic visitors only. Interested individuals can fill out an online survey at testreg.nd.gov for faster registration. For more information about rapid antigen tests and North Dakota’s screening strategies, visit https://www.health.nd.gov/rapid-antigen-screening.

In addition to the two screening events, several local public health units across North Dakota continue to host free testing for community members. A list of testing events can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. During these events, a PCR test is typically used. When using this type of test, it may take 24-72 hours to receive a positive test result and up to 72 hours to receive a negative test result.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Kids on bikes
Police trying to stop kids on bikes harassing drivers
Lake Irvine ND
Snowmobiler’s body recovered from ND lake
The Fargo Police is warning the community about sex offender Steven Gibson.
Fargo Police warn of high-risk sex offender in city
Vaccine Checklist
Who should, and should not, get the Covid-19 vaccine

Latest News

COVID vaccine
North Dakota to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses starting next week
News - 4:00PM News December 18 - Part 3
News - 4:00PM News December 18 - Part 3
News - 4:00PM News December 18 - Part 4
News - 4:00PM News December 18 - Part 4
Weather - 4:00PM Weather - December 18
Weather - 4:00PM Weather - December 18