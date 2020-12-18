Advertisement

Polk County Sheriff's Office lobby is closed to the public

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST
POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office lobby is closed to the public due to health concerns raised by the COVID-19 virus outbreak. This includes the Crookston and Fosston sub-station offices.

All civil process, gun permits, data requests, and administrative activity will be initiated by calling 218-281-0431 or emailing PCSORecords@co.polk.mn.us. You can also go to their website by clicking here.

Please note that 911 emergency services will not change. The public should continue to call 911 for all emergencies with confidence that law enforcement, fire and emergency medical responders will respond.

All non-emergency calls should be directed to 218-281-0431.

