North Dakota to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses starting next week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials say their allotment of COVID-19 vaccines is going to be smaller than expected.

The North Dakota Department of Health says next week they will receive around 13,000 Moderna doses, which officials say is unchanged from previous estimates, however, North Dakota will get around 3,000 less Pfizer doses.

Operation Warp Speed has stated going forward, North Dakota will receive 4,500 Moderna doses and 4,875 Pfizer doses each week.

NDDOH says the reason for the change is so Operation Warp Speed can even out the distribution and provide better allocation forecasts.

North Dakota health officials say as of 5:30 Thursday night, just over 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered statewide.

Just under a third of those vaccinated were at Essentia Health, who says they are already moving into their second tier of staff members.

“We intend to really put the foot on the gas and get these vaccines out to our healthcare workers so we can get them out to the grandmas and grandpas next,” Maari Loy, Essentia Health Pharmacy Operations Manager said.

Sanford Health says so far, 1,700 of their staff have been vaccinated. They say expect that number to rise to 2,200 by the end of the day Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says their second week of the Pfizer vaccine will be 33,000, which is much smaller than the 60,000 the state was originally told they would receive. Minnesota officials say so far 947 health care workers have been vaccinated in the state.

