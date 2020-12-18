Moorhead Public Schools expects to bring elementary students back to the building

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Public School District is changing its learning model and hopes to brings some elementary students back to the buildings.

The district says it hopes to bring PreK-2nd graders to school buildings on Jan. 5 for in-person learning. Grades 3-4 should be back on Jan. 19 and Grades 5-8 should be back on Feb. 1, pending approval from the state’s regional response team. Currently, all Moorhead Public School students are distance learning.

Moorhead High School is expected to remain in distance learning, but the district says it is exploring hybrid options for certain courses.

“We feel hope as we plan diligently to get our students back into the classroom. However, we know that these plans are provisional based on our continued mitigation work as an entire community. We remain grateful for the support and partnership of our staff, families and community as we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel to get us to the other side of this pandemic,” said Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak.

This news comes as hospitals in the area are starting to vaccinate workers and COVID cases are going down.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.