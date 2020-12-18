Advertisement

Man charged in fatal north Fargo shooting heading to trial

Ayong mugshot
Ayong mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the men charged in a north Fargo murder case is now slated to go to trial in 2021.

21-year-old Reng Ayong was allegedly selling meth on May 12 when several gunshots were fired near the northport Hornbacher’s, killing 39-year-old Antoine Lamont White of Fargo.

Ayong is charged with one count of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, reckless endangerment, two counts of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said Ayong and 29-year-old Lee Fry were selling meth to White and 28-year-old Darrell Simmons in the Hornbacher’s parking lot. Investigators determined an altercation happened inside a Buick between White, Fry and Ayong.

White’s body was located in the backseat riddled with bullet holes. Police recovered at least 15 fired cartridge casings at the crime scene.

Simmons is charged with conspiracy to deliver meth and conspiracy to commit robbery, and has also plead not guilty.

Court records show Ayong’s trial will start March 2 and last through the 10th.

