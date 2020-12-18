Advertisement

Fargo Police warn of high-risk sex offender in city

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, David George Gunderson, registered his address at 735 14 St N in Fargo, ND.

Gunderson has been assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Risk Assessment Committee.

The following information describes Gunderson and his offenses:

Gunderson was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in 2013 in Cass County ND District Court.

The 17-year-old female victim awoke after passing out from alcohol to Gunderson having sexual intercourse with her.

Gunderson was also convicted of Sexual Abuse in 2005 in US Juvenile Court, SD.

The victim was a 16-year-old female he digitally penetrated and tried to force himself on while she was intoxicated and passed out.

Gunderson is a lifetime registrant.

