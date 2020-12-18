COVID cases are dropping, but health experts still urge against holiday gatherings

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cases of COVID-19 have seen a dramatic decrease in North Dakota, with active case counts dropping over 60 percent this week from where they were during November’s surge— A much different reality than what health experts predicted going into the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I think that continued bad press in the national media really prompted people to evaluate their Thanksgiving holidays and take some precautions,” North Dakota Department of Health Field Epidemiologist Brenton Nesemeier said.

Nesemeier says a mask mandate and restrictions on businesses in mid-November also helped lower the case count, and said the other perk is most people only celebrate Thanksgiving once.

“With Christmases, the little bit more concerning factor is that many people celebrate three, four holiday gatherings or Christmases,” Nesemeier said.

“I think certainly we have an increased risk for another spike and a more severe spike than we would otherwise,” Dr. Richard Vetter, Chief Medical Officer at Essentia Health said.

They say although it is difficult, holiday gatherings must stay within your immediate family even if you’ve already had COVID-19.

“The jury is still out a little bit on whether or not people can still harbor the virus and shed it, so the masking and the hand hygiene will continue for at least a period of time,” Dr. Vetter said.

Nesemeier added a socially distant holiday season is the only way to ensure schools can go back full time in-person. Pending COVID-19 active case numbers, both Fargo and West Fargo schools have announced plans for students to be back in the classroom by the second semester which lands in mid-January.

“We would hate to see a surge after the Christmas holiday and put a pause on those activities because education is important,” Nesemeier said.

Both Nesemeier and Vetter say the light at the end of the covid-tunnel is near.

“We’re just asking for your help to get us there,” Nesemeier said.

