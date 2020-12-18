Advertisement

Bemidji Police searching for missing teen girl

Elizabeth Dominguez photo provided by police.(Bemidji, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department wants your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Elizabeth Dominguez was last seen in the southeast part of town around midnight on Friday, Dec. 18. Police say it appears she left the area on her own.

The girl is 5′3″ and approximately 146 lbs, with brown eyes and orange colored hair. She was last wearing a brownish Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and silver Nike “swoosh” shoes. Elizabeth has a tattoo on her right forearm.

If you have any information on her, contact police at 218-333-9111.

