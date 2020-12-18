Bemidji Police need public’s help locating second missing teenager

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kaylene Burnette was last seen at Northern Star Apartments, 800 26th Street NW, this morning around 1:00am.

At approximately 1:00am, it appears that Kaylene left the area voluntarily.

At this point in their investigation, this does not appear to be suspicious.

Kaylene is 5′4″, 180lbs, with brown eyes and brown and red hair.

Kaylene’s clothing is unknown at this time, or where she is travelling.

Anyone with information regarding Kaylene’s whereabouts are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

This is the second missing child report that the Bemidji Police Department has reported today.

