ATV falls through ice on Otter Tail County lake

File photo of ATV on frozen lake.
File photo of ATV on frozen lake.(WEAU)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTERTAIL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are warning people about thin ice after pulling an ATV pulling an icehouse from Ottertail Lake.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department says on Thursday, Dec. 17, they responded to the lake about one mile southwest of the Hwy. 78 access

Authorities say the ice in that area is estimated to be 1.5 inches thick.

No one was hurt when the ATV went through the ice.

