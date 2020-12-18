7-year-old boy gives Christmas cards to Grand Forks Police Department

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department got a special package from a 7-year-old boy in Kentucky.

Ayden wrote Christmas cards to every member of the department, which is over 100 cards. The department says this is Ayden’s second year of making it his goal to bring smiles to first responders around the country.

You can follow along with Ayden at Aydens journey.

