Advertisement

7-year-old boy gives Christmas cards to Grand Forks Police Department

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department got a special package from a 7-year-old boy in Kentucky.

Ayden wrote Christmas cards to every member of the department, which is over 100 cards. The department says this is Ayden’s second year of making it his goal to bring smiles to first responders around the country.

You can follow along with Ayden at Aydens journey.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Kids on bikes
Police trying to stop kids on bikes harassing drivers
Lake Irvine ND
Snowmobiler’s body recovered from ND lake
The Fargo Police is warning the community about sex offender Steven Gibson.
Fargo Police warn of high-risk sex offender in city
Vaccine Checklist
Who should, and should not, get the Covid-19 vaccine

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 stimulus checks, relief talks
This article is a Guest Post
Guest Post: Contact Your Legislators
Boy gives Christmas cards to Grand Forks Police
Boy gives Grand Forks Police Christmas cards
Kaylene Burnette was last seen at Northern Star Apartments, 800 26th Street NW, this morning...
Bemidji Police need public’s help locating second missing teenager