509 new Covid cases, 21 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 509 new cases of COVID-19 along with 21 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,225 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 132 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 5.91 percent.

There are now 3,061 active cases in North Dakota, with 144 patients hospitalized.

