Who should, and should not, get the Covid-19 vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 800 healthcare workers have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in North Dakota.

As that number continues to climb, officials are monitoring side effects ranging from minor pain to the possibility of severe allergic reactions.

Officials have deemed Pfizer’s vaccine safe with typical side effects being mild.

“The most common side effects are injection site pain, fatigue, headache, and muscle pain,” Molly Howell, NDDoH Immunization Program Manager, said.

However, Wednesday, a health worker in Alaska with no history of vaccine allergies had a severe reaction including rash and shortness of breath.

Health leaders are continuing to assure you that this will be extremely rare and you should only avoid getting the vaccine if you have a history of allergic reactions.

“If you have a history of a severe allergic reaction, anaphylaxis, to a previous vaccine or injectable therapy then you should not be vaccinated for COVID-19,” Howell said.

Howell says this is the only group of people that should not get the vaccine.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have an immunocompromising condition, such as HIV, experts say you can get the vaccine. However, they caution you should consult your doctor to weigh your risk of disease versus the potential risk of side effects.

“We get this question probably most often,” Howell said. “Should people who previously had the disease be vaccinated? And ACIP’s recommendation is yes.”

At this time, officials are saying that people with other types of allergies like food, latex, or pollen are also able to get the vaccine.

Experts say other reasons you should not roll up your sleeve is if you receive a different vaccine within 14 days or if you have received antibodies or convalescent plasma within 90 days. They say there’s not enough knowledge on whether or not the vaccine would interfere with that treatment.

