Snowmobiler’s body recovered from ND lake

Lake Irvine ND
Lake Irvine ND(Google Maps)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say a snowmobiler’s body has been recovered from Lake Irvine near Devils Lake.

Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says the man broke through the ice Tuesday night. Deputies were looking for the man when they discovered his body and snowmobile in the lake, north of Churchs Ferry.

Nelson considers the death an accidental drowning. The victim’s name has not been released.

