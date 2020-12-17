Advertisement

Report: Native American women, girls suffer more violence

Jeannie Hovland, the deputy assistant secretary for Native American Affairs for the U.S....
Jeannie Hovland, the deputy assistant secretary for Native American Affairs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, poses with a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women mask, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska. She attended the opening of a Lady Justice Task Force cold case office in Anchorage, which will investigate missing and murdered Indigenous women. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)(Mark Thiessen | AP)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

A task force has found that Native American women and girls are far more likely than other Minnesota residents to be victims of homicide, go missing or experience others forms of violence.

According to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, while American Indian people women and girls make up less than 1% of Minnesota’s population, they accounted for 8% of all women and girls slain in Minnesota from 2010 through 2018.

The task force’s report released Tuesday recommends several steps to address the problem, including passage of the 2020 Violence Against Women Act and an expansion of Minnesota’s Safe Harbor Law to include all trafficking victims, not just those under 24.

