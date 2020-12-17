Posthumous degree awarded during NDSU’s virtual winter commencement ceremony

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University will award a posthumous bachelor’s degree to a student who was killed by a drunk driver in August.

Pierce Kvien was a mechanical engineering major who was on the dean’s list and on track to get his degree on Friday.

Kvien’s family will accept his degree on his behalf.

“As a family, we would give anything to have Pierce back on earth with us and to be watching him graduate from NDSU,” said Kristi Bergstrom, Kvien’s mother. “Since the night Pierce was tragically and senselessly killed, we have been amazed and supported by the outpouring of love and admiration for Pierce from his close friends and family, classmates, and co-workers and mentors at Polaris and Com-Del Innovations. He was an amazingly accomplished 22-year-old man who worked hard to achieve his goals no matter how big or small, and he was so close to the finish line of earning his mechanical engineering degree from NDSU.

“Recognition of Pierce’s educational achievements at NDSU would not have been possible without Eric Borud, senior staff engineer in the government and defense division at Polaris in Roseau, Minnesota. Eric put together a presentation that highlighted Pierce’s accomplishments as an intern over several summers at Polaris and sent it to the NDSU College of Engineering, requesting that Pierce be awarded his degree in mechanical engineering. We want to thank the College of Engineering, the mechanical engineering department and the President of NDSU for granting this request.

Always earned, never given.”

