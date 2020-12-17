Police trying to stop kids on bikes harassing drivers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Police are trying to put an end to months of disruption from a group of kids harassing drivers out of Fargo’s south side. The District Lieutenant has been working with the state’s attorney’s office to see what police can do.

You’ve probably heard or seen a group of kids on bikes blocking roads, harassing, cussing and even playing chicken with drivers along 8th St and 13th Ave S.

Community members and police have seen complaints since early summer on social media.

A woman who lives in the area posted on Nextdoor and said the bigger issue is that “one of them will be hit by a car and severely or fatally injured.”

“We’re doing what we can, but one, they’re juveniles, and two, we have COVID, so we have some roadblocks here,” said Jessica Shindeldecker, Fargo Police PIO.

Fargo police said they had some luck bringing kids home to their parents and changing behaviors, but they’re having a hard time with other parents that don’t believe what’s happening is a big deal.

“If you’re a parent of a juvenile, and you’re not doing something to make sure they’re safe and keeping them safe that there’s a possibility that you could be held accountable as well,” said Shindeldecker.

And as irritating as it might be, Shindeldecker said not to engage with them.

“Take some photos, video if you can if it’s safe and you’re not operating your motor vehicle but sometimes ignoring them and not giving them attention is the best course of action.”

Police also tell us they found out yesterday that Nextdoor discontinued the “forward to police” option. So make sure you use their website contact form to let them know what’s going on.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.