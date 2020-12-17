One person hurt in crash involving car hauler

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Slippery road conditions played a part in a mess north of Thompson Friday afternoon.

A semi-truck pulling a car hauler lost control on I-29 and rolled.

The driver is a 42-year-old man from Michigan.

He was taken to Altru in Grand Forks.

Authorities say he lost control of the semi and it entered teh median before rolling on its side.

His cargo included new vehicles that were being transported to local dealerships.

