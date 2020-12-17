Advertisement

One person hurt in crash involving car hauler

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Slippery road conditions played a part in a mess north of Thompson Friday afternoon.

A semi-truck pulling a car hauler lost control on I-29 and rolled.

The driver is a 42-year-old man from Michigan.

He was taken to Altru in Grand Forks.

Authorities say he lost control of the semi and it entered teh median before rolling on its side.

His cargo included new vehicles that were being transported to local dealerships.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate Crash
UPDATE: One person killed in crash on I-29 in Fargo
Valley News Live
Another EGF Restaurant Defying Governor’s Order
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe

Latest News

Med Center Health administers first COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers (WBKO)
MN and ND COVID Response, Mixed Messages
News - Who should and should not get the COVID-19 vaccine
News - Who should and should not get the COVID-19 vaccine
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Dec 16
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Dec 16
News - 10:00PM News Dec 16 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Dec 16 - Part 1