North Dakota State Adds 24 to Football Program on National Signing Day

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the addition of 24 student-athletes to the Bison program on Wednesday, Dec. 16, the first day of the three-day early signing period for Division I football.

The recruiting class represents 11 states including six players from North Dakota, five from Minnesota, three from Wisconsin, and others from Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Kansas, Texas, Georgia and Florida. There are 11 offensive players, 12 defensive players and one specialist at long snapper.

North Dakota State (1-0) is scheduled to resume the 2020-21 football season on Sunday, Feb. 21, hosting Youngstown State in the first of eight Missouri Valley Football Conference games. The 16-team NCAA Division I football playoffs are slated to begin April 24.

NORTH DAKOTA (6)

Jaxon Duttenhefer, DT, 6-2, 275, Fr., Mandan, N.D. (Mandan HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Mandan High School...Four-time all-conference first team...Two-time all-state first team...Team captain his senior year...Played for coach Todd Sheldon...Led the Braves to three straight state tournaments including two semifinal appearances...Made 43 tackles his senior year including 15 tackles for loss...Had 173 career tackles with four forced fumbles, 23.5 sacks and 80 tackles for loss...State runner-up in the shot put as a sophomore...Offensive MVP for the Mandan Chiefs American Legion baseball team...Also competes in basketball...National Honor Society member...Academic all-state in football, track and baseball...PERSONAL: Plans to major in accounting...Son of Jeremy and Jodi Duttenhefer...Has a sister, Jillian...Father was a nose guard and uncle, David, was a defensive back on Dickinson State’s 1991 NAIA national semifinal football team.

Barika Kpeenu, RB, 5-10, 185, Fr., Fargo, N.D. (West Fargo Sheyenne HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of West Fargo Sheyenne High School...Three-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Played running back and linebacker for coach Jeremy Newton...Part of two state runner-up teams as the Mustangs went 29-5 during his career...Leading rusher in the Eastern Dakota Conference his senior year with 139 carries for 1,052 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games...Averaged 7.6 yards per carry and 116.9 yards per game...Led the EDC with 1,489 all-purpose yards and 16 total TDs...EDC Senior Athlete of the Year in 2020...Two-time all-state first team...Career totals include 2,650 rushing yards and 29 TDs on 310 carries...Also made 25 receptions for 398 yards and eight TDs...Competes in basketball and track...PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major...Son of Prince and Endurance...Has two sisters, Leziga and Vurebari, and one brother, Barieyedum.

Kole Menz, DE, 6-3, 200, Fr., Horace, N.D. (West Fargo Sheyenne HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Sheyenne High School in West Fargo...Three-year letterwinner and two-year starter...Team captain senior year...Played defensive end and tight end for coach Jeremy Newton...Part of three conference championships and two Class 3A state runner-up teams that went 27-5 during his three years...Two-time all-conference...All-state honoree in 2020 with 37.5 tackles and 20 tackles for loss...Tallied 87 total tackles and 34.5 TFLs in his career...Member of a conference championship baseball team in 2019...PERSONAL: Plans to study pre-medicine...Son of Kelly and Brenda Menz...Father graduated from NDSU...Mother competed in track and field for the University of Jamestown...Has two brothers, Karter and Kasen.

Enock Sibomana, S, 5-10, 185, Fr., Fargo, N.D. (Fargo South HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Fargo South High School...Three-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Played running back and safety for coach Tyler Kosel...Two-time all-conference performer...Had 687 all-purpose yards his senior year...Sixth-leading rusher in the Eastern Dakota Conference with 68 carries for 362 yards and two touchdowns...Led all EDC returners with 19.0 yards per punt return and 50.3 yards per kickoff return...Team MVP on special teams...Ranks second in school history in the long jump at 22 feet, 10 inches...Also competes in basketball...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of Nimbona Olive and Nyandwi Masekanya...Family includes seven brothers and sisters.

Jack Steckler, TE, 6-5, 208, Fr., Bismarck, N.D. (Bismarck HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Bismarck High School...Three-year letterwinner and two-year starter...Team captain his senior year for coach Mark Gibson...Played wide receiver, tight end, defensive end and outside linebacker...First team all-state tight end as a senior...Made 22 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns...Also rushed 19 times for 269 yards and four TDs averaging 14.2 yards per carry his senior year...Helped the Demons to a 7-2 record and state semifinal appearance...Part of a state championship team as a sophomore in 2018...Two-time all-conference first team at both wide receiver and defensive end...First team all-state hockey player...Also participates in golf...National Honor Society member...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business administration...Son of Jason Steckler and Lori Steckler...Has a sister, Hannah Steckler, and a half-sister, Kelsi Steckler.

Truman Werremeyer, FB, 6-1, 226, Fr., Fargo, N.D. (Fargo Davies HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Fargo Davies High School...Three-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Played fullback and inside linebacker for coaches Jason Thielges and Wayne Werremeyer...Two-time all-state performer including first-team honors in 2020...Fifth-leading rusher in the Eastern Dakota Conference his senior year with 78 carries for 427 yards and six touchdowns...Averaged 5.5 yards per carry...Led the EDC with 59.5 tackles including seven tackles for loss...Set school career records with 27 games started and 157.5 total tackles...Class A state wrestling champion at 220 pounds as a junior...Also participates in baseball...PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major...Son of Wayne and Amy Werremeyer...Father played football at the University of Jamestown...Has two younger brothers, Malachi and Gus.

MINNESOTA (5)

Finn Diggins, TE, 6-4, 215, Fr., Perham, Minn. (Perham HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Perham High School...Three-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Played for coach Kyle Knutson...In three games his senior year, made 26 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns...All-conference as a junior....Had 18 total touchdowns and 1,800 all-purpose yards including 87 receptions for 1,000 yards...On defense, set the school record with 20 career sacks as well as single-game marks for sacks, tackles for loss and receptions...Section MVP in basketball and career 1,000-point scorer...Helped Perham to the section championship in basketball and baseball...Also competes in track...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of Troy and Tonya Diggins...Has three sisters, Kelsie, Tia and Cate...Tia played basketball at Hamline and Kelsie ran track at St. Catherine...Brother, Troy Jr., played basketball at St. Olaf.

Eli Green, WR, 5-11, 185, Fr., Lakeville, Minn. (Farmington HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Farmington High School...Four-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Wide receiver, defensive back and return specialist for coach Adam Fischer...All-metro first team his senior year with 22 receptions for 369 yards and five touchdowns...Also had one kickoff return TD...All-conference first team as a junior...Helped turn around the Farmington program from a 1-8 record his freshman year to a 7-1 finish in a shortened senior season...Also competes in basketball and track...PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major...Son of Kenny and Debbie...Has two brothers, Josh and Levi.

Sam Henry, OL, 6-6, 255, Fr., Eden Prairie, Minn. (Eden Prairie HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Eden Prairie High School...Three-year letterwinner and two-year starter for coach Mike Grant...Played offensive tackle, defensive tackle and tight end...Helped the Eagles to a 7-0 record and No. 1 ranking in Class 6A after Minnesota’s shortened 2020 season...All-district and first team all-metro...Part of 28-0 basketball team ranked No. 1 in Minnesota and 10th nationally by ESPN prior to cancellation of the remaining 2019-20 season...PERSONAL: Plans to major in engineering...Father, Darryle, was a quarterback at Drake University...Mother, Karla, ran track and cross country at Drake and was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Centennial Team...Sister, Ellie, plays lacrosse at Marquette...Brother, John, plays basketball at Sioux Falls...Cousin of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra.

Bryce Lance, WR, 6-2, 165, Fr., Marshall, Minn. (Marshall HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Marshall High School...Played wide receiver and safety for coach Terry Bahlmann...Set school records for receiving yards in a game (199), season (873) and career (1,766)...Also set career records for receptions (68) and interceptions (12)...District Offensive Player of the Year in 2020...Made 30 receptions for 631 yards and eight touchdowns along with six interceptions in a seven-game senior year...Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the district as a junior, sharing the award with Marshall teammate and current NDSU lineman Trey Steinbach...All-conference basketball player...Scored a team-high 15 points in Marshall’s section championship victory in 2020...PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major...Son of Carlton and Angie Lance...Older brother, Trey, spent two-and-a-half years at NDSU and quarterbacked the Bison to a national championship with a 16-0 record as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

Brayden Weber, LB, 6-1, 226, Fr., Becker, Minn. (Becker HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Becker High School...Four-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Played for coach Dwight Lundeen...Two-time all-conference first team...Made 41 tackles with 12 tackles for loss including 6.5 sacks his senior year...Had two forced fumbles and one recovery...District MVP linebacker...Career totals include 193 tackles, 51 TFLs and 28 sacks...Part of two section championship teams...Two-time state placewinner in wrestling at 220 pounds...Also competes in track...Academic all-conference honoree...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of Jamie and Sara...Has a brother, Dylan.

WISCONSIN (3)

Cam Devine, RB, 6-2, 205, Fr., Brookfield, Wis. (Brookfield Central HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Brookfield Central High School...Three-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Played running back, fullback, receiver, linebacker and safety for coach Joel Nellis...First-team all-conference as a senior...Rushed for 1,057 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 118 yards...Also passed for two touchdowns...Earned second team all-conference honors as a junior...Had 1,801 career rushing yards with 21 touchdowns...Part of two state runner-up teams with a 38-11 record over his career...State champion and team captain in basketball...Also competes in track and golf...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of Ryan and Kim...Has one brother, Cooper.

Alex Oechsner, CB, 5-10, 175, Fr., Muskego, Wis. (Catholic Memorial HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wis...Three-year starter...Team captain as a senior...Defensive back, wide receiver, running back and return specialist for coach Bill Young...Part of two state championship teams...One of six finalists for the Jim Leonhard Award, presented annually to Wisconsin’s top senior defensive back...Had 57 tackles and seven passes defended including one interception...Accounted for 1,089 all-purpose yards with nine touchdowns his senior year...Averaged 16.2 yards per punt return with one touchdown...All-conference first team wide receiver and defensive back in 2020...Second team all-conference defensive back and all-purpose back in 2019...Career totals include 147 tackles, 17 passes defended and seven interceptions...Five-time state track qualifier in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays...Also participates in basketball, National Honor Society and Campus Ministry...PERSONAL: Plans to major in exercise science...Son of Eric and Liesel...Has three brothers, Michael, Josef and Joshua.

Kayden Warren, DT, 6-4, 250, Fr., Rice Lake, Wis. (Rice Lake HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Rice Lake High School...Three-year starter and four-year letterwinner...Played defensive line and offensive line for coach Dan Hill...Had 51 tackles and four sacks in six games his senior year...Finished his career with 103 tackles and nine sacks...Part of state championship teams in football and track and field...Record-setting discus thrower with a mark of 172 feet, 8 inches...Regional champion in wrestling at 220 pounds...PERSONAL: Plans to study physical therapy...Son of Travis and Rachel...Has a sister, Kathryn.

IOWA (2)

Kody Huisman, DT, 6-3, 263, Fr., Pella, Iowa (Pella HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Pella High School...Three-year letterwinner and two-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Played defensive end and left tackle for coach Jay McKinstrey...Two-time all-state honoree...Totaled 140 tackles with 35.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in his career...Academic all-district...State qualifier in track and field his freshman and sophomore years...Also competes in wrestling...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of Luke and Sue...Has two older brothers, Alex and Jayden.

Blake Sadr, OL, 6-4, 265, Fr., Council Bluffs, Iowa (Treynor HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Treynor High School...Four-year letterwinner...Three-year starter...Team captain senior year...Played center, guard and defensive line for coach Jeff Casey...Two-time all-conference performer...Third team all-state in 2019 for a 10-1 state quarterfinal team...Part of two district championships...Had 140 career tackles including 22 tackles for loss and 12 sacks plus one interception...Part of a conference championship basketball team that was state runner-up his freshman year...Three-year letterwinner in band and state participant in jazz band...Also competes in track and field...National Honor Society member since sophomore year...Junior class president...Student body vice-president senior year...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of Scott and Susan Hartman...Family includes three brothers, Farshad, Aaron and Will, and two sisters, Hayley and Tara.

MISSOURI (2)

Reggie King, S, 6-3, 175, Fr., Grandview, Mo. (Grandview HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Grandview High School...Three-year starter...Two-year captain...Played wide receiver and safety for coach Jeremy Picard...Missouri Class 4 all-state first team defensive back in 2020...Made 80 tackles with 11 pass breakups and two interceptions...Had two sacks, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles...Made 30 receptions for 550 yards and six touchdowns...Also threw two TD passes and returned a punt and a fumble for TDs...Finished his career with 150 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, six interceptions, 24 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles and six recoveries...State champion in basketball and track...Two-time all-state in track including second place in the 800-meter run...Also participates in basketball...PERSONAL: Plans to study athletic training or sociology...Son of Reginald King Sr. and Chira Smith...Has a brother, Bobby Roberson, and a sister, R’Niyah King.

Logan Kopp, LB, 6-1, 195, Fr., St. Louis, Mo. (Lindbergh HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Lindbergh High School...Three-year starter and two-year captain...Played running back and linebacker for coach Nathan Norman...Two-time Missouri Class 6 all-state linebacker...Three-time all-conference first team...Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2020...Made 46 tackles with 15 tackles for loss and two interceptions for a 5-1 team that reached the district finals...Career totals include 208 tackles with 29 TFLs, eight sacks and five interceptions...Rushed for 1,966 yards and had 721 receiving yards with 29 total TDs on offense...Set school single-game rushing record twice (254 and 281) and also had a single-game record four rushing touchdowns...Three-time academic all-state for football...National Honor Society member...PERSONAL: Plans to major in engineering...Son of David and Kari...Mother played basketball and volleyball in college...Youngest of three children in the family...Has a brother, Trevor, and sister, Camryn.

ILLINOIS (1)

Mike Florentine, LS, 6-1, 225, Fr., Frankfort, Ill. (Lincoln-Way East HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Lincoln-Way East High School...Two-year starting long snapper for coach Rob Zvoner...Helped his team to the 2019 Class 8A state championship...Member of National Honor Society...Also participates in volleyball...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of John and Kim...Has a brother, Jack.

NEBRASKA (1)

Cole Payton, QB, 6-2, 218, Fr., Omaha, Neb. (Westside HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Omaha Westside High School...Three-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Played for coach Brett Froendt...Led the Warriors to a 31-5 record over three seasons including a Class A state championship in 2020...Two-time all-state first team...Set school records for career passing completions, yards and touchdowns...Threw for 5,338 yards and 65 TDs in his career while rushing for 2,122 yards and 37 scores...Accounted for 2,742 yards of total offense and 39 TDs in a 12-0 senior season after a state runner-up finish his junior year...Also participates in baseball...All-metro academic honoree...2020 Greater Omaha Sports Football Scholar...PERSONAL: Son of Brian and Lynda...Has a brother, Ethan.

KANSAS (1)

Braden Rucker, OL, 6-3, 230, Fr., Eureka, Kan. (Eureka HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Eureka High School...Three-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Played for coach Jason Nichols...Class 2A all-state defensive lineman in 2020...First team all-district on the offensive and defensive lines his junior and senior years...Grasslands all-star first team offensive line as a sophomore and junior...Part of a district championship team in 2019...Also competes in basketball...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business administration...Son of Tyson and Faith Rucker...Father played basketball and mother played volleyball at Friends University...Has a sister, Breanna, and a brother, Blake.

TEXAS (1)

Ryan Jones, S, 6-3, 195, Fr., Frisco, Texas (Reedy HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas...Three-year letterwinner and two-year starter...Team captain as a senior...Coached by Chad Cole...First team all-district his junior year...Totaled 110 tackles with 20 pass breakups and two interceptions in his career...Competed in track and field on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams...Academic all-district...PERSONAL: Plans to major in engineering...Son of Harlan and Alison Jones...Has a brother, Trevor, and sister, Jessica.

GEORGIA (1)

Nasir Howell, CB, 6-1, 175, Fr., Acworth, Ga. (North Cobb HS)HIGH SCHOOL: Admitted to NDSU for spring 2021 out of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga...Three-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Played cornerback and wide receiver for coach Shane Queen...Part of a 10-2 regional championship team in 2020...Had three interceptions and four pass breakups...Finished his career with seven interceptions and 12 pass breakups...Made 65 tackles... Also competed in wrestling and baseball...PERSONAL: Plans to major in sport management...Son of Deveret Howell...Has a sister, Novel.

FLORIDA (1)

Britton Pascoe, CB, 5-11, 175, Fr., Apollo Beach, Fla. (Bloomingdale HS)HIGH SCHOOL: 2021 graduate of Bloomingdale High School...Two-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Played for coach Jake Coulson...Part of a 12-1 team that reached the Class 7A state semifinals in 2020...Made 150 tackles with three interceptions during his career...Earned all-conference honors as a junior...PERSONAL: Plans to major in exercise science...Son of Oneil Pascoe and Marion Horne...Has two sisters, Bylona Pascoe and Diamond Caldwell.

2021 NDSU FOOTBALL EARLY SIGNING CLASS

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School

Cam Devine RB 6-2 205 Fr. Brookfield, Wis./Brookfield Central HS

Finn Diggins TE 6-4 215 Fr. Perham, Minn./Perham HS

Jaxon Duttenhefer DT 6-2 275 Fr. Mandan, N.D./Mandan HS

Mike Florentine LS 6-1 225 Fr. Frankfort, Ill./Lincoln-Way East HS

Eli Green WR 5-11 185 Fr. Lakeville, Minn./Farmington HS

Sam Henry OL 6-6 255 Fr. Eden Prairie, Minn./Eden Prairie HS

Nasir Howell CB 6-1 175 Fr. Acworth, Ga./North Cobb HS

Kody Huisman DT 6-3 263 Fr. Pella, Iowa/Pella HS

Ryan Jones S 6-3 195 Fr. Frisco, Texas/Reedy HS

Reggie King S 6-3 175 Fr. Grandview, Mo./Grandview HS

Logan Kopp LB 6-1 195 Fr. St. Louis, Mo./Lindbergh HS

Barika Kpeenu RB 5-10 185 Fr. Fargo, N.D./West Fargo Sheyenne HS

Bryce Lance WR 6-2 165 Fr. Marshall, Minn./Marshall HS

Kole Menz DE 6-3 200 Fr. Horace, N.D./West Fargo Sheyenne HS

Alex Oechsner CB 5-10 175 Fr. Muskego, Wis./Catholic Memorial HS

Britton Pascoe CB 5-11 175 Fr. Apollo Beach, Fla./Bloomingdale HS

Cole Payton QB 6-2 218 Fr. Omaha, Neb./Westside HS

Braden Rucker OL 6-3 230 Fr. Eureka, Kan./Eureka HS

Blake Sadr OL 6-4 265 Fr. Council Bluffs, Iowa/Treynor HS

Enock Sibomana S 5-10 185 Fr. Fargo, N.D./Fargo South HS

Jack Steckler TE 6-5 208 Fr. Bismarck, N.D./Bismarck HS

Kayden Warren DT 6-4 250 Fr. Rice Lake, Wis./Rice Lake HS

Brayden Weber LB 6-1 226 Fr. Becker, Minn./Becker HS

Truman Werremeyer FB 6-1 226 Fr. Fargo, N.D./Fargo Davies HS